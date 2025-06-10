BFI Infinity Ltd. Buys 500 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

BFI Infinity Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. KLA comprises about 4.6% of BFI Infinity Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. BFI Infinity Ltd.’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 306.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 116,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,409,000 after acquiring an additional 88,073 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter worth $5,952,000. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.4% during the first quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 32,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,040,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.30, for a total value of $7,381,006.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,803,042. The trade was a 12.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.46, for a total value of $781,022.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,779 shares in the company, valued at $21,291,492.34. This represents a 3.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,829 shares of company stock worth $13,240,166. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on KLA from $690.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $870.00 to $868.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $795.39.

KLA Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of KLA stock opened at $829.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $551.33 and a 1 year high of $896.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $713.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $702.72. The company has a market cap of $109.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. KLA had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 108.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 27.63%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

