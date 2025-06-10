Simplicity Wealth LLC Increases Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 252.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,898 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.6% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH opened at $303.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $248.88 and a 52 week high of $630.73. The firm has a market cap of $274.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $404.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $480.59.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $109.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.56 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.02%.

Several research firms recently commented on UNH. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective (down from $520.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Erste Group Bank lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $501.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.43.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Hemsley purchased 86,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $288.57 per share, with a total value of $25,019,019.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 679,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,081,295.01. This trade represents a 14.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John H. Noseworthy bought 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $312.16 per share, for a total transaction of $93,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,626.08. The trade was a 5.21% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 109,408 shares of company stock valued at $31,607,768. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

