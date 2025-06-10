Sonora Investment Management Group LLC Buys 1,025 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. United Community Bank bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on ET shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Energy Transfer from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

Energy Transfer Stock Down 1.2%

ET stock opened at $17.71 on Tuesday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $21.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.78.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.3275 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.24%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.