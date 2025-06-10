The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Purchased by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares during the quarter. Progressive comprises 2.7% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Progressive were worth $10,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,843,045,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 39,285.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,046,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $862,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,303 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,171,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,239,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,833 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,416,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,058,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,451,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Progressive from $267.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $288.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $285.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $285.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Progressive from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.59.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $271.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $275.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.54. The stock has a market cap of $159.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $201.34 and a 52-week high of $292.99.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 11.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.04, for a total transaction of $110,016.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,084.80. This represents a 4.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.81, for a total transaction of $351,985.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,025,375.28. This trade represents a 4.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,755 shares of company stock worth $10,367,074 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

