Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by Paragon Advisors LLC

Paragon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,468,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,544,822,000 after purchasing an additional 219,809 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cintas by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,118,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $935,146,000 after purchasing an additional 296,059 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $877,216,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Cintas by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,067,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $743,048,000 after acquiring an additional 472,069 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cintas by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,655,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $667,919,000 after acquiring an additional 115,268 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 8,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total transaction of $1,780,548.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,647,979.84. This represents a 23.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jim Rozakis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.37, for a total transaction of $380,740.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,835,235.36. The trade was a 0.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Cintas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.81.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $224.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.69 billion, a PE ratio of 54.15, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $213.03 and a 200 day moving average of $205.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.58. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $169.46 and a one year high of $229.24.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.11%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

