First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Grows Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,801 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 1.6% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,314,635 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $11,998,201,000 after buying an additional 578,948 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,322,579 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,930,965,000 after acquiring an additional 464,995 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in TJX Companies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,647,792 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,769,600,000 after purchasing an additional 626,739 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,985,826 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,689,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,670,565,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective (up from $154.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 target price (up previously from $137.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.53.

Insider Activity

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,180.08. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $126.35 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.18 and a 1 year high of $135.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.66 and its 200 day moving average is $124.21. The stock has a market cap of $141.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

