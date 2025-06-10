Sarasin & Partners LLP Reduces Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sarasin & Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 74.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,727 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 239,035 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of NIKE by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 10,045 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in NIKE by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 20,446 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in NIKE by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 1,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 36,996 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NIKE from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.26.

NIKE Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NKE opened at $61.91 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $98.04. The company has a market capitalization of $91.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $502,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,726.18. This trade represents a 36.78% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.