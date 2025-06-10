Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Price Down 1.3% After Insider Selling

Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.3% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $383.60 and last traded at $387.19. Approximately 2,755,523 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 18,006,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $392.12.

Specifically, CEO Phong Le sold 5,295 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.54, for a total value of $1,983,189.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,790 shares in the company, valued at $9,284,846.60. This trade represents a 17.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Kang sold 1,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.54, for a total transaction of $703,011.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,460 shares in the company, valued at $9,161,248.40. This represents a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.54, for a total value of $637,092.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,766,396.04. This trade represents a 11.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Get Strategy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on MSTR shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Monday, May 19th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Strategy in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Strategy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $514.42.

Strategy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $105.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.74 and a beta of 3.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $356.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.46.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported ($16.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($16.47). Strategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%. The company had revenue of $111.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.83) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Strategy by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,196,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Strategy by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in Strategy by 957.0% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Strategy in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Strategy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.