Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Liquidia Call Options (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 6,218 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 139% compared to the typical volume of 2,603 call options.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jason Adair sold 1,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $25,185.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,005.28. The trade was a 1.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 14,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $191,744.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,006,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,657,119.40. This represents a 1.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,138 shares of company stock valued at $450,233. 26.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in Liquidia in the first quarter worth about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Liquidia by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Liquidia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Liquidia by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Liquidia in the first quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Trading Down 22.2%

LQDA stock traded down $4.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.02. 5,033,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,035. Liquidia has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $19.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.04 and its 200 day moving average is $14.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.04.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.03). Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 163.21% and a negative net margin of 765.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 million. As a group, analysts predict that Liquidia will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on LQDA shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Liquidia in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Liquidia from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Liquidia from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price objective on Liquidia and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

Further Reading

