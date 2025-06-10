ServiceTitan Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TTAN)

ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 4,661 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 389% compared to the typical volume of 954 put options.

Insider Transactions at ServiceTitan

In other ServiceTitan news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 5,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $520,007.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,302 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,434.30. This trade represents a 5.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Sherry sold 10,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $963,063.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 325,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,799,961.85. This represents a 3.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceTitan alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new position in ServiceTitan during the 4th quarter worth $925,943,000. TPG GP A LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceTitan in the fourth quarter worth $525,405,000. Battery Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of ServiceTitan in the fourth quarter worth $496,599,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in ServiceTitan in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,937,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceTitan during the fourth quarter worth about $210,777,000.

ServiceTitan Price Performance

NASDAQ TTAN traded down $1.50 on Tuesday, reaching $102.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,359,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,853. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.01. ServiceTitan has a 1-year low of $79.81 and a 1-year high of $131.33.

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $215.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.61 million. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceTitan will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TTAN shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of ServiceTitan from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of ServiceTitan in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of ServiceTitan in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of ServiceTitan from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on ServiceTitan from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.21.

Get Our Latest Report on ServiceTitan

About ServiceTitan

(Get Free Report)

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceTitan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceTitan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.