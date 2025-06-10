BinaryX Price Hits $275.12 on Major Exchanges (BNX)

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. In the last seven days, BinaryX has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. One BinaryX token can currently be bought for approximately $275.12 or 0.00253141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BinaryX has a total market capitalization of $1.33 billion and $1,256.60 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
About BinaryX
BinaryX launched on May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,214,825 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,847,947 tokens. The official website for BinaryX is www.binaryx.pro?cmc. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling BinaryX
