NYM (NYM) Price Tops $0.0404

NYM (NYM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. NYM has a total market cap of $32.87 million and approximately $4.83 million worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NYM has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One NYM token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0404 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $108,721.30 or 1.00037269 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108,706.12 or 1.00023302 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

NYM Token Profile

NYM’s genesis date was January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 812,772,499 tokens. The official message board for NYM is medium.com/nymtech. NYM’s official website is nym.com. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject.

NYM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 812,772,499.431416 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.04008595 USD and is down -3.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $4,611,399.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nym.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NYM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NYM using one of the exchanges listed above.

