B. Riley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Stock

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at B. Riley from $9.00 to $11.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.86% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th.

Get Orion Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Orion Group

Orion Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORN traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $8.86. The company had a trading volume of 85,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,856. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $350.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. Orion Group has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $12.12.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.12. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $188.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.33 million. Analysts expect that Orion Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Orion Group

In other news, Director Austin J. Shanfelter sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 419,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,634,594.05. This represents a 6.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Orion Group by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 4,978 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Orion Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Orion Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Orion Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.