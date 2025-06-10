Wormhole (W) Price Hits $0.0777 on Major Exchanges

Wormhole (W) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 10th. In the last week, Wormhole has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. Wormhole has a total market cap of $200.36 million and approximately $44.88 million worth of Wormhole was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wormhole token can now be bought for $0.0777 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wormhole Profile

Wormhole’s launch date was October 7th, 2020. Wormhole’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,577,873,594 tokens. Wormhole’s official Twitter account is @wormhole. The official website for Wormhole is wormhole.com.

Buying and Selling Wormhole

According to CryptoCompare, “Wormhole (W) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wormhole has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 4,619,146,651 in circulation. The last known price of Wormhole is 0.07545771 USD and is up 5.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 343 active market(s) with $39,628,026.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wormhole.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wormhole directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wormhole should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wormhole using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

