Fantom (FTM) Price Hits $0.70 on Exchanges

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. During the last seven days, Fantom has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. Fantom has a market cap of $1.95 billion and $46.27 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fantom coin can now be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00000744 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000046 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108,721.30 or 1.00037269 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108,706.12 or 1.00023302 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
About Fantom
Fantom launched on June 16th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 3,175,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,803,634,836 coins. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @fantomfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fantom is https://reddit.com/r/fantomfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation.
Buying and Selling Fantom
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.
