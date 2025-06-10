Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by West Paces Advisors Inc.

West Paces Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 336.0% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $247.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.66 and a 52 week high of $279.13.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 95.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $302.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $269.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $253.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $241.16 per share, for a total transaction of $210,291.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 122,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,634,705.44. This trade represents a 0.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

