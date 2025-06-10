Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 3,236 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 147,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,236 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $16,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $424,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 94.3% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 37,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after buying an additional 18,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $258,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,104,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 620,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,489,992.56. This represents a 1.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.40, for a total value of $266,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,893,713.60. This represents a 1.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $4,630,310 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. DZ Bank upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.55.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $113.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.56 billion, a PE ratio of 305.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.29. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.69 and a 1-year high of $119.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.41 and a 200 day moving average of $101.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 1.67%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.32) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.53%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

