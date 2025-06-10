Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Position Lowered by Regatta Capital Group LLC

Regatta Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,883 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 2.3% of Regatta Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $12,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 10.1% in the first quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 9,950 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 41.7% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 163 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 6.6% in the first quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Everest Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 29.1% in the first quarter. Everest Management Corp. now owns 1,179 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $10,710,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $640.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $702.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 921 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.25, for a total transaction of $552,830.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,269,825.75. This trade represents a 2.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 1,462 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.13, for a total value of $1,025,052.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,834,277.94. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,104 shares of company stock valued at $35,270,242. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $694.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.26. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $442.65 and a 1-year high of $740.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $589.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $616.49.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The firm had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 8.19%.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.