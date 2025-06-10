Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,027 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,650 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $31,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Collier Financial bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,711 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,525. This represents a 4.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Miguel Milano sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.44, for a total value of $197,005.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,219.12. This represents a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,332 shares of company stock worth $11,024,802 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Bank of America cut their price objective on Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Salesforce from $425.00 to $347.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Salesforce from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.34.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM opened at $272.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $260.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.77 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $266.57 and its 200-day moving average is $301.70.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.98%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

