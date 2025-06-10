Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680,615 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,524 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $25,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 141,680,277 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,317,167,000 after acquiring an additional 11,255,683 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,835,226,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,812,139 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,212,244,000 after buying an additional 1,006,272 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Comcast by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,102,667 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,968,723,000 after buying an additional 5,039,823 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,320,446 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,890,027,000 after buying an additional 5,402,377 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group set a $44.50 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.10.

CMCSA opened at $34.60 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $45.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.43%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

