Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $58.41 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,402 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 1.6% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $58,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,881,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,290,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297,542 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,358,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,169,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,987 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 18,258,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,945,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,663 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11,651.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,444,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,417,582,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,606,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,130,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,092 shares in the last quarter.

MUB stock opened at $103.47 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.29 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.65.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

