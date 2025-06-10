Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 38.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,289 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,495 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $29,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.29.

Applied Materials Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $169.79 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.74 and a twelve month high of $255.89. The stock has a market cap of $136.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.07.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.50% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Materials news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $65,173.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at $880,131.91. This trade represents a 6.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $137.30 per share, for a total transaction of $6,865,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,716,058 shares in the company, valued at $235,614,763.40. This represents a 3.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

