Objectivity Squared LLC Purchases 20 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Objectivity Squared LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Objectivity Squared LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Objectivity Squared LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Windsor Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $602.57 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $616.22. The company has a market cap of $591.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $562.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $582.90.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

