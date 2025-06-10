Courier Capital LLC Increases Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 137.5% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus raised Bristol-Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

NYSE BMY opened at $49.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.33.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.77 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.40) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.58 per share, with a total value of $202,215.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 83,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,548.54. This represents a 5.36% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

