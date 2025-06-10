Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 124 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,577,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,729,457,000 after buying an additional 5,429,720 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $970,862,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 46,224.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,364,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,302 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $458,461,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $293,111,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG opened at $422.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $418.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $384.62 and its 200 day moving average is $400.04. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $316.14 and a fifty-two week high of $429.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.