Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Buys 5,733 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,774 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,733 shares during the quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $308.58 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.41 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.27, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total value of $170,636,475.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 855,394 shares in the company, valued at $305,632,276.20. This represents a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,737,500. This represents a 12.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 818,509 shares of company stock worth $273,791,775 over the last three months. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Bank of America decreased their target price on Tesla from $490.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Tesla to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.67.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

