Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Has $6.29 Million Stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,601 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $6,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Curated Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in GE Aerospace by 33.3% in the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in GE Aerospace by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 26,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GE Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $807,379.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,264.20. This trade represents a 26.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,899.35. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $251.42 on Tuesday. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $150.20 and a one year high of $257.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $268.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $210.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.83.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.06 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

