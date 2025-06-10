NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,605 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 2.4% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $12,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $71.91 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $86.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $148.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.52.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 196,817 shares in the company, valued at $13,777,190. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

