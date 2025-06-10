Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 2,450 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,475 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $6,105,000. First National Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 31,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,909 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 475,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,121,000 after purchasing an additional 285,737 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 51,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 13,736 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SHOP opened at $107.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.05. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $129.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.11.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

