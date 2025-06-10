Petredis Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,496 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital & Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 12,039 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 176,722 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $16,126,000 after purchasing an additional 81,952 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 24,310 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Starbucks from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.92.

Starbucks Trading Up 1.1%

Starbucks stock opened at $90.67 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $117.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.06. The company has a market cap of $103.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. The business had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.