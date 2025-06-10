Ibex Wealth Advisors Has $17.15 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises about 2.3% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $17,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tacita Capital Inc grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.31.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $272.13 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $166.81 and a 52 week high of $275.26. The company has a market cap of $252.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.46.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

