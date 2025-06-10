Orgel Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,535,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,785 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 11.5% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned 1.97% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF worth $442,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

VGSH opened at $58.36 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.70 and a fifty-two week high of $59.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.41.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.2046 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

