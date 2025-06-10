Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 153,670 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,271 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 153,670 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.06% of Intuit worth $110,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,290,419,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 69,701.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,825,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,348,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821,534 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 112,233.1% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,063,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $668,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,847 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,072,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,930,765,000 after purchasing an additional 771,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,296,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,329,115,000 after purchasing an additional 620,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Down 0.9%

INTU stock opened at $764.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $649.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $626.71. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $532.65 and a fifty-two week high of $773.45. The firm has a market cap of $213.22 billion, a PE ratio of 74.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.89 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on INTU. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $742.00 price objective (up from $642.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $825.00 price objective (up from $775.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $685.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $785.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.80, for a total transaction of $1,124,597.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 1,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $1,021,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,800. The trade was a 99.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,592 shares of company stock worth $165,325,437 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

