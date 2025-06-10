CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stake Trimmed by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $1,111,542,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 50,536.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,086,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,132,000 after buying an additional 1,084,506 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 379.0% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,286,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,678 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,375,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,920,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,106,000 after acquiring an additional 582,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $370.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target (up from $420.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.43.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $464.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $417.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $389.15. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $491.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.11 billion, a PE ratio of 910.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.16.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 2,141 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.79, for a total value of $796,002.39. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,649,782.96. The trade was a 5.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $1,588,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,714 shares in the company, valued at $31,669,042. This trade represents a 4.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,681 shares of company stock valued at $87,081,236 in the last 90 days. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

