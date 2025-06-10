Orgel Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 54.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,302 shares during the quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.6% during the 4th quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SCHG opened at $28.13 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $21.37 and a 12-month high of $29.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.01.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.