Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $16.21 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 639,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,695 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $16,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,281,000. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 114,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 85,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 26,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its stake in Pfizer by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 36,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $23.97 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $136.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day moving average of $24.98.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

