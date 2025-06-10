Moseley Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. BFI Infinity Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. BFI Infinity Ltd. now owns 58,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,459,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Financial Council LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Council LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Corrigan Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,064,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock opened at $295.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $275.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.54. The company has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

