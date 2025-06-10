BancFirst Trust & Investment Management Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,414 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $295.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $275.47 and a 200-day moving average of $286.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

