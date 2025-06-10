Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Increased by Ayrshire Capital Management LLC

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 4.3% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,644,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 40,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,067,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $584.39 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $428.86 and a fifty-two week high of $591.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $532.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $548.23 and its 200-day moving average is $542.56.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.47% and a net margin of 45.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 14,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.05, for a total transaction of $8,220,537.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,196,757.55. The trade was a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.45, for a total transaction of $85,417.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,394.75. The trade was a 4.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,258 shares of company stock worth $20,885,067. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, March 10th. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.00.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

