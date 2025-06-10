Moseley Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 6.4% during the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $363,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 426.1% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 22,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 21,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of Southern stock opened at $88.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.64 and a 200 day moving average of $87.28. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $76.96 and a 52 week high of $94.45. The company has a market cap of $97.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Southern from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Southern from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.64.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

