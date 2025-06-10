Transportation Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 9th

Uber Technologies, Berkshire Hathaway, and Navitas Semiconductor are the three Transportation stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Transportation stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that provide the movement of goods or passengers via rail, road, air or sea. They encompass airlines, shipping lines, railroads, trucking firms and logistics providers. Because their revenues depend on trade volumes, fuel costs and economic activity, transportation stocks often serve as a barometer for broader market health. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Transportation stocks within the last several days.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.50. The company had a trading volume of 15,516,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,537,990. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $93.60.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE:BRK.B traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $493.41. 2,353,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,949,251. Berkshire Hathaway has a twelve month low of $403.33 and a twelve month high of $542.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $513.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $490.97.

Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

NASDAQ:NVTS traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.32. 109,572,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,912,127. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average is $2.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 2.96. Navitas Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $7.88.

