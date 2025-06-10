Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX) Insider La Mancha Investments S.à r.l. Acquires 836,500 Shares

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Free Report) insider La Mancha Investments S.à r.l. acquired 836,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$164,706.85.

La Mancha Investments S.à r.l. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Belo Sun Mining alerts:

On Friday, May 30th, La Mancha Investments S.à r.l. bought 100,000 shares of Belo Sun Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$20,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 27th, La Mancha Investments S.à r.l. acquired 43,000 shares of Belo Sun Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$8,600.00.

On Friday, May 16th, La Mancha Investments S.à r.l. bought 81,000 shares of Belo Sun Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,795.00.

Belo Sun Mining Stock Up 2.6%

Belo Sun Mining stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.20. 10,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,938. Belo Sun Mining Corp has a 12 month low of C$0.04 and a 12 month high of C$0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.04 and a current ratio of 4.52. The company has a market cap of C$91.01 million, a PE ratio of -10.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.16.

Belo Sun Mining Company Profile

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. The company's primary project is the 100% owned Volta Grande Gold project consisting of 4 mining concession applications, 7 exploration permits, 62 exploration permits extension submitted, and 4 ratification submitted covering a total area of 155.032.61 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Belo Sun Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belo Sun Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.