SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Sells 288 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. reduced its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 4,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 12,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total value of $261,713.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,152.32. This represents a 6.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 3,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $266,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,784,750.12. The trade was a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,608 shares of company stock valued at $8,392,040 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:SCHW opened at $88.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $160.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.67. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $61.01 and a 12-month high of $89.85.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

