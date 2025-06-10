iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Position Lowered by Oak Family Advisors LLC

Oak Family Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Rebalance LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 42,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $190.83 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $163.19 and a 1 year high of $200.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.99. The company has a market capitalization of $61.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

