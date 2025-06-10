VinFast Auto’s (VFS) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 71.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on VFS. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of VinFast Auto in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut shares of VinFast Auto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

VFS stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $3.50. 139,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,700. VinFast Auto has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.70.

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $677.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21,843.17 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that VinFast Auto will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VinFast Auto

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in VinFast Auto in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in VinFast Auto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in VinFast Auto during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in VinFast Auto by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 11,277 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in VinFast Auto in the fourth quarter worth $153,000.

About VinFast Auto

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.

