Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $270.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.85% from the stock’s previous close.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Apple from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Apple from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Apple to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Apple to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.86.

Apple stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,136,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,054,771. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. Apple has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $260.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $200.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $95.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.04 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. Apple’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Apple will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $24,184,616.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,637,976.75. This trade represents a 3.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total value of $7,950,786.93. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 390,059 shares in the company, valued at $87,377,116.59. This trade represents a 8.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,507 shares of company stock worth $42,694,080. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. eCIO Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 4.2% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,759 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 349,317 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,594,000 after buying an additional 36,974 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,678 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Plum Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Plum Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

