Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Increases Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 503,969 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. 3M accounts for about 4.0% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in 3M were worth $74,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in 3M by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,574,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,493,655,000 after acquiring an additional 280,048 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in 3M by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,752,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $871,738,000 after acquiring an additional 755,155 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in 3M by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,153,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $794,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,093 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in 3M by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,689,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $734,456,000 after acquiring an additional 479,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $636,767,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $144.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. 3M has a 12-month low of $98.26 and a 12-month high of $156.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.55.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. 3M had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 100.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

Insider Activity

In other 3M news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total transaction of $1,179,493.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,045.54. The trade was a 56.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $1,151,202.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,654,663.64. The trade was a 19.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MMM. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.46.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

