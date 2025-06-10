Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 88.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61,500 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 335.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 381.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 415.7% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 409.7% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANET stock opened at $96.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.66, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.37. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $133.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.52.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ANET has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KGI Securities downgraded Arista Networks to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.47.

In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $102,187.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,305.20. The trade was a 16.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.58, for a total transaction of $708,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 131,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,673,426.72. This represents a 5.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,690 shares of company stock valued at $9,360,205 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

