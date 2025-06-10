Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Given New $26.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.38% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

COLB stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.21. 430,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,729,156. Columbia Banking System has a 1-year low of $18.22 and a 1-year high of $32.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.88.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $481.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLB. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 194.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

