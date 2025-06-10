Mizuho Has Lowered Expectations for Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Stock Price

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Mizuho from $182.00 to $169.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.06% from the stock’s current price.

SPG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $168.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $186.00 to $159.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.90.

Shares of SPG stock traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $160.86. 183,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,662,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.47. Simon Property Group has a one year low of $136.34 and a one year high of $190.13.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.04. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 41.49%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,059,505,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $724,937,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 133.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,206,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,264 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Simon Property Group by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,462,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

